Pandas | “People ask what’s up with Snow and Pyry” – Ähtäri is now afraid for the pandas

Taking away five million panda money is a disappointment in Ähtäri. The final decision on sending Lum and Pyry to China has not been made yet.

Ähtärin The zoo said on Friday that it will begin preparations to return giant pandas Lum and Pyry to China. The reason is the withdrawal of the aid package of five million euros.

“Awesome,” describes the CEO of Ähtäri Zoo Arja Väliaho their moods.

“Yesterday I went to Pyry and Lum’s place to talk about things. After all, it’s sad if you have to leave them. But in my own role, I think about these things from the company’s point of view, and you have to recognize the realities.”

The decision to return the pandas has not yet been made. A final decision on the possible return of the pandas will only be made on February 28.

However, the decision to return it is not a one-off thing, says Väliaho.

“We are negotiating with the contract partner, the Chinese CWCA. The official working group also plays a key role, we will see if there is a solution to the issue. We hope that work will be done to find a solution. The matter must be carried out carefully to the end and find out what is possible and what is not”, says Väliaho.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen (central) announced on Wednesday, that the proposal for the five million euros set aside for pandas is withdrawn. An official working group is starting to figure out the continuation of the pandas.

The animal park the chairman of the board Risto Sivonen withdrawing the aid package was a surprise and a disappointment.

“Now we will map out whether the new group will propose a solution to this and on what schedule. In the negotiations, we monitor that the limited company remains healthy and able to function. If there is a threat that the company’s condition will deteriorate, then a solution will be made, i.e. the pandas will be moved to China,” says Sivonen.

New facilities were built for pandas in Ähtäri. If the pandas were to leave, the premises would be converted to suit another species. However, it is still too early to think about it at this point. According to Väliaho, it is also too early to think about the schedule of a possible transfer or other details of the transport.

The list of issues to be clarified also includes whether and when China could accept the pandas, Silvonen points out.

Both Väliaho and Sivonen emphasize that the most important thing is to consider the pandas’ well-being and health. In the animal park, it is very much hoped that Snow will have a baby. Panda estrus starts in March. A panda in heat or pregnant would not be moved.

“ “It’s disappointing. Loss.”

Ähtärin pandas going to the city would be a bad thing, says the mayor Jarmo Pienimäki.

“It’s disappointing. A loss,” says Pienimäki.

“I can’t say that in the last few days I have felt that I was living in a period of glory for my position. I am not happy about this in any way.”

Pienimäki has served as city manager for over ten years. Ähtäri is well-known in Finland as a city with an animal park. Pienimäki says that when he moves outside the province, it is a fact that almost everyone knows.

“Also, people ask what’s up with Snow and Pyry.”

The city’s image would change if the pandas left. On the other hand, the animal park is not going anywhere, Pienimäki points out.

“The pandas have been at the top of the profile of the zoo. Now we have to think about which tip to go forward with and how to develop the zoo and Ähtäri tourism.”

Väliaho also stresses that the zoo is by no means closing down.

“I don’t want the word bankruptcy to apply to this matter. Debts have been talked about in public now, but we have agreed on everything and made payment plans. We absolutely do not have outstanding payments in any direction.”

“ “If the pandas leave, I will definitely go to say goodbye to them.”

Pienimäki think it’s short-sighted that the pandas didn’t get five million in support. According to him, the investment would have paid for itself many times over.

Whatever happened, in Pienimäki’s opinion, bringing pandas to Finland was not in vain.

“The zoo has been doing animal protection work for 50 years. In the case of pandas, it has been made here with excellent quality for five years. It means that the pandas have been protected for five years.”

The mayor last visited the zoo in early December.

“If the pandas leave, I will definitely go to say goodbye to them.”

Ähtärin the fate of the pandas came up for debate this week due to the proposed additional funding. Tuesday the Ministry of Finance presented five million euros in support to the Ähtäri Zoo in the state budget, so that it would not have to give up its expensive pandas.

The subsidy was criticized because, among other things, the subsidy is greater than the money that the state spends for saving the Saimaa roe deer and polecat.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen (Centre) announced that the proposal of five million euros will be withdrawn, and an official working group will begin to investigate the continuation of the pandas.

On Thursday, some MPs already demanded that the pandas be returned to China. Among others, the chairman of the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance spoke in favor of this Jussi SaramoMember of Parliament Mai Kivelä (left), Mikko Kärnä (center) and Veikko Vallin (p.s.).