Pandas | Ähtäri zoo, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, is trying to hold on to its pandas

A new fundraising campaign was launched to save Ähtäri’s pandas, but it has no effect on the animal park’s plight. Next summer’s 50th anniversary may be celebrated without pandas.

Pandas the future of the Ähtäri zoo still looks uncertain. If the park’s financial problems cannot be fixed, the pandas may be abandoned – and most likely returned to China.

To support the pandas, a fund-raising campaign was recently started, which is used to raise money for the continuation of the panda protection program in Finland. The fundraising campaign is backed by the animal park’s support association Vieirale ja välität ry.

Ähtäri Zoo has been suffering from financial difficulties for several years. The equity of zoo companies is in the red, and they have several million euros in debt.

The economy of the zoo is burdened by the pandas and the species protection fees paid to China. The bamboo eaten by the pandas alone costs the zoo more than 200,000 euros a year.

For this reason, the return of pandas to China has been brought up several times. Earlier this year in Ähtäri, it was expected that the female panda Lum would give birth to a cub, but the pregnancy attempt ended in disappointment.

Ähtärin mayor Jarmo Pienimäki assures that the zoo will not be allowed to go bankrupt.

“The animal park is of such central importance to the vitality of Ähtäri that we will naturally make sure that the company does not end up in bankruptcy.”

According to Pienimäki, the official position of Ähtäri, both the city and the zoo company’s board, is that the pandas will be returned to China before the company is declared bankrupt.

“Restoration is the last option before bankruptcy. Pandas will go if that’s what it takes. We will not fail to take that measure either.”

Pandas reinstatement has been in discussions in the city this fall. The city of Ähtäri owns about 99 percent of the animal park.

“We don’t want to wave it around as a threat. Of course we want to solve the matter in another way, but we will not let a 50-year-old company be financially derailed by these wonderful animals.”

Ähtäri Zoo will celebrate its 50th anniversary next June. Pienimäki is sure that the party will come. On the other hand, it is not entirely certain that the pandas Lum and Pyry will be with them.

Ähtärin CEO of the zoo Arja Väliaho was heard by the city’s audit committee on Monday.

According to Väliaho, it was the usual annual consultation. Chairman of the Audit Board Jukka-Pekka Kiilunen (kok) did not want to comment on the content of the hearing to HS.

According to Väliaho, solutions to financial difficulties are urgently sought all the time. During the change negotiations at the beginning of autumn, the staff was laid off, and now the operation runs with the smallest possible number of employees.

“The work has been done, but no decisions have been made. They will be announced as soon as there is something to tell. I hope from the bottom of my heart that we will find a solution.”

Company has held negotiations with numerous private funding agencies, but no help has been found so far.

“Based on the current funding base, the equation cannot be solved sustainably. The biggest challenge is financing the pandas,” says Pienimäki.

Alternatives are still to get funding from various foundations, associations or companies – also from private companies operating in the Chinese market or from the state, if possible.

“It wouldn’t be unreasonable for the state to be involved either. In many respects, it is also about diplomacy and cooperation between states.”

Inflation, and especially the rise in energy prices, has disciplined the economy of Ähtäri Zoo with a heavy hand this year. The expenses of the zoo, which manages large properties, have increased even more.

“People are careful when making travel decisions and spending money, and that affects our operations,” Väliaho says.

