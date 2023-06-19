For 43 years, the Fiat Panda it has dominated the Italian car market and has become a cultural icon not only in our country, but also abroad. A striking example of this phenomenon was the called rally “Panda a Pandino”which took place on 17 and 18 June 2023 in the shadow of the suggestive Visconti Castle Of Pandino, near Cremona. Well 1,051 crews on board their Fiat Panda they have helped to create a new record of attendance.

Panda Rally 2023

The Panda 2023 rally was organized thanks to the commitment of over 120 volunteers, coordinated by the dedicated “Crew” of thePanda association in Pandino. Numerous exhibits were exhibited during the event custom carswith exaggerated stereo systems and brightly colored Pandas, festively decorated.

Panda meeting at Pandino 2023 Ma-Fra stand

There were also special models like the Beach panda and the Panda Italy 90a special series created to celebrate the World Cup held in Italy, characterized by balloon-shaped wheel cover. The event involved thousands of people, including enthusiasts, journalists, photographers and the simply curious.

Panda meeting in Pandino 2023

Entertainment was guaranteed by Laura Magnani of Lombardia TV and by the singer Davide CappaVoice, who performed on stage under the careful direction of the entire “Crew”. One of the most exciting moments was the appearance on the giant video wall of the video message of Knight Giorgetto Giugiarothe “father” of the Panda, as he himself called himself.

Panda 2023 rally record in Pandino

That of 2023 marked a new attendance record, with ben 1,051 pandas who gave birth to one parade colourful which has crossed the territory of Crema for over 30km.

Panda meeting in Pandino 2023

During the event of records, over 30 participants were awarded in different categories, such as “Best Preserved Panda”, “social pandas”, “More Bland Panda”, “More elaborate Panda 4×4”, Loan pandas, “More faded panda”, “Grandparents Pandas”, “Panda Young”, “Panda Willy”, “Funniest Panda” And “More bruised panda”.

Panda meeting in Pandino 2023

The prize was also established Antonio Narducci Panda in memory of a young pandista from the province of Foggia, assigned by his brother Donato, who participated in the event with a Panda Cross of Antonio.

Panda 4×4 special series 4×40th at the Pandino meeting

Also on display in world preview at the Panda event in Pandinolimited edition Panda 4×40°. Indeed, the Fiat Panda 4×4 is back to celebrate its firsts 40 years.

Panda 4×4 special series 4×40°

The House has created a special edition, drawn in the sun 1,983 unitslike the year in which the small all-rounder was born, which brings the small 4×4 back on the market, which has been out of the price list for some time.

Panda Rally 2023, all the photos

