While I pandists from all over Europe are preparing for the big event of Panda to Pandinowhich takes place in Pandino (CR) on 17 and 18 June and which, in the 2019 edition, saw the participation of 939 crewsSunday 28 May was held at Hamamatsuin the city of Shizuoka, in Japan, the Fiat Panda rally “Pandarino 2023”.

Panda 2023 rally in Japan was attended by over 300 owners of the Fiat utility car in the company of his trusty Panda.

The gathering was born in 2008 when, with the advent of social media, the first ones were created online communities of enthusiasts of the Panda, a car that in the past had sold several models in the Land of the Rising Sun, above all thanks to its simplicity and the pencil design of Giugiarohighly regarded in Japan.

In the first years there were about twenty participating cars but over time the community grew and, strange but true, before the Italian event “Panda a Pandino” it was the largest Fiat Panda gathering in the world with over 300 registered cars and many participants and onlookers.

This year, for the first time, an Italian and Panda enthusiast also took part: Stephen Scoleri.

It is known that European or rather foreign cars do not go much here, for two reasons: first, because the Japanese are nationaliststhey mostly buy products of their own brands and secondly because the local car industry is strong and offers cars for every use, every taste and every price.

They’re going strong Kei-carvery small cars with certain rules to respect (dimensions and maximum engine 660 cc) to have one strong discount on taxes and, in some cities, an exemption from proving ownership of a parking, which instead happens with normal cars. But despite everything the Panda it arrives, pleases and sells well. Owners love its design, practicality, ease of parking and reliability.

It is important to underline how the Pandas for the Japanese market are very well equipped compared to how we all know the small car; almost all of them are equipped with air conditioning, heat-insulating glass and a good percentage have a double canvas sunroof, many of them “Selecta” with automatic transmission.

Impossible not to mention the “Sport Panda” produced exclusively for the Japanese market, with alloy wheels dedicated, leather steering wheel and gear knob, side skirts and other accessories that give it a truly interesting look even today.

