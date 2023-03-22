After the great success of the 2022 edition, which saw the participation of 939 crews, from 20 countries around the world, the gathering dedicated to fans of the Fiat Panda to Pandino (CR) The 17 and 18 June 2023.

The Gathering dedicated to Fiat Panda 2023 in Pandino is scheduled for the days of Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June.

The demonstration in the province of Cremona, organized by the Panda Association in Pandino and by hundreds of volunteers, is open at Fiat Panda of all eras from all over Europe. The goal of this edition is to beat the attendance records (939 cars) of the 2022 edition, also thanks to a widespread media diffusion and to Facebook pages dedicated.

Panda meeting 2023 registrations

To participate in the 2023 Panda Rally, registration is already open by accessing the site dedicated to the Pandino event.

“The record attendance of the last edition of Panda in Pandino is a success for the Pandista community, but also an opportunity to get to know a beautiful territory with sincerely hospitable people like the Pandinesi.

William Jonathan, social face of Panda in Pandino

This mega-event is not just a gathering, but an occasion to celebrate by bringing together everyday superheroes who drive a car that is as common as it is special”, as he explained William Jonathansocial face of Panda in Pandino, the most active pandista in Italy who also celebrates his birthday on 18 June.

Only those registered with their trusty Panda in tow can participate in the day of Sunday 18 June, in which access to the external arena of the Visconti Castle and in the historic center of the municipality of Pandino.

Panda rally, all the photos from 2022

