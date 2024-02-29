The time has come for the new 2024 edition of the Panda Raid in Morocco where further 300 Fiat Panda 4×4 compete on dunes and sand tracks, from 2 to 8 Marcha thrilling long rally raid 2,100 kilometers through Morocco, characterized by breathtaking landscapes ranging from the Mediterranean coasts to the golden dunes of Sahara, up to the snow-capped peaks of the Atlas and historic cities such as Fez And Tangier.

In addition to the car challenge, the event is charitable, with participants invited to donate school and health supplies to local communities. The rally is open to all models Fiat Panda And Seat Marbella produced by 2003, and the regulations allow some modifications to the cars to cope with desert conditions. This year at Panda Raid 2024 they will get off to a good start 340 crews coming from all over Italy and Europe.

The race, characterized by an atmosphere old style and minimalist organization, is based on navigation with compass and roadbook, without the aid of modern technology. The crews, who spend the night in tents under the desert stars, they help each other and share the spirit of adventure and solidarity.

Panda Raid 2024 route and program

The route of the Panda Raid 2024, from Almería to Tangieris articulated on seven stages which mainly cross the Southern Moroccocrossing open spaces and desert dunes far from population centers.

STAGE PATH DISTANCE 1st stage Lake Mohamed > Oued Mhareg 346 km 2nd Stage Oued Mhareg > Boudnib 314 km 3rd Stage Boudnib > Merzouga 225km 4th Stage Merzouga > Tafraoute Sidi Ali 200km 5th Stage Tafraoute Sidi Ali > Kerrandou 344 km 6th Stage Kerrandou > Mehdia 469 km 7th Stage Fez > Tangier 230 km Panda Raid 2024 route stages

The Pandas are loaded onto car transporters and transported from Italy to Almeria, where technical and sporting checks take place. Subsequently the crews embark to reach Puerto De Nador on the coast of Morocco and begin their adventure in the desert.

#MafraPanda at Panda Raid 2024

Ma-Fra participates in the Panda Raid 2024 with one Panda 4×4 Van super prepared led by Marco MattioliGeneral Manager of Ma-Fra, and the navigator Mario Pensotti. There #MafraPandawith the number 230is a unique Panda, developed by specialists Enrico Giudici And Mario Candela. Giudici, a multiple Italian off-road speed champion, modified the original mechanics of the Panda from the 1980s, replacing it with that of a Suzuki SJ 413.

He used the frame spars of Suzuki and mounted coaxial suspensions it's a rigid bridge at the front. The transmission was completely taken over from Suzuki.

The engine is a 1400 cc 4-cylinder T-jet with 16 valvescoming from one Fiat 500 Abarthenhanced with a IHI turbine as standard. The engine has been overhauled with forged pistons Wossner for greater resistance. The intake manifold was modified to aluminum and the oil sump was adapted to the engine. Power was limited to 160 HP to preserve the rest of the mechanics.

A control unit has been added Ecumaster Blackprovided by ACME of Castelnuovo del Garda (VR), to check both the engine and the turbine. To allow precise monitoring during the most critical phases of the competition, a digital dashboard has also been installed Ecumaster Adu. The engine mapping was optimized by Candela to use 95 octane petrol.

Ma-fra for the Panda Raid

Fifteen Pandas begin the adventure from piazzale Ma-fra Of Baranzate (MI)receiving a special Welcome Kit with products But-bro And Maniac Line. Kit includes Cristalbel -20 for cleaning the windshield, Still Flu Universal for the radiator, Glass Cleaner for glass e RainSpeed to protect the windshield.

