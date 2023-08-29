With this Panda Knight you make a huge impression. Until someone stands next to you.

Small tough cars. It still has something touching about it. If you are going to completely decorate a Jeep Wrangler or a Land Cruiser with all kinds of off-road attributes, that is ONLY allowed if you are actually going to use it. Otherwise it’s like going to the pub in your ski boots. Only if you really went skiing is that justified. Otherwise you are mainly showing that you could have an exciting life.

But it is not a problem at all if the car is a lot smaller. Then it is endearing. That is of course the case with the Panda 4×4, pretty much the mother of all tough little 4×4s, but also this Panda. Although this is really a Panda, it is not a Fiat Panda.

It is the Geome Panda Knigt. Geome is a sub-brand Geometry, which is again a sub-brand of Geely. So, to speak to most Lynk & Co owners, this is basically just one Volvo.

Panda Knight

Of course that’s cooler. The base is the regular Panda and this is the Panda Knight. It is basically the same car, so a super small car for urban areas. And where the regular Geely Panda looks very cute and cuddly, this Panda Knight is very tough and rough. There’s more than a hint of the new Ford Bronco in there, too. Now the angular off-road look is all the rage, so it’s all right in that regard.

To get an idea of ​​the size, the Panda Knight is 3,135 meters long (hahaha), 1,566 meters ‘wide’ and 1,65 meters high. The wheelbase is an almost droll 2,015 meters. You will understand that this is really a very small car, although the manufacturer promises that you can fit four people in it. FOUR! That must be pretty crammed. After all, my sister’s subsidized single-person scooter has the same dimensions.

No V8

Nobody expects a big V8 in the front of this city flea and that is not the case. It’s an electric car, so that’s good news if you want to drive into urban areas. The engine delivers a maximum of 41 hp and 110 Nm. Not really top values ​​to write home about. The battery pack is 17.03 kWh ‘large’. According to the CLTC you should help it for 200 km. So in real life you should be happy if you reach 100 km with the Panda Knight.

The specifications are not very exciting, but the price is accordingly, because depending on the specification, this car costs 5,100 euros to 7,200 euros. Achievements are not listed by Geely. But if the boy next door has just drunk Red Bull on his mammoth go-kart, you shouldn’t want to do a sprint.

