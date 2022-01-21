Democratizing mobility, including electric mobility, through a model that has always been a symbol of practicality such as Fiat Panda. The Stellantis Group has repeatedly underlined its desire to create ua range of battery-powered vehicles accessible to the masses and could use the Fiat brand to do so. The Turin-based car manufacturer is working on electrification of its offer and after the success of the Fiat 500 it is ready to make a decisive change to its strategy by focusing decisively on low-cost solutions that can appeal to everyone. And what better lever than the Fiat Panda. To be precise one Electric Panda, if it will be called that, which exploits the appeal of the Centoventi concept car.

The prototype unveiled almost three years ago, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, will be the primary source of inspiration for the future. democratic model that the Turin brand could unveil as early as 2022. The Centoventi immediately captured the attention of critics and the public, offering modular solutions and captivating, both in terms of customization and in terms of offer: various battery options, different possibilities in terms of external and internal look, a configurator that allows you to insert and delete non-essential design components and even a digital panel on which you can writing messages to show to other road users. What seemed like just an exercise in style could materialize shortly, giving rise to more than one model. Also interesting is the possibility, all to be confirmed but which made Centoventi so interesting, of a battery available in different “cuts”: in fact, autonomy could go from 100 km of the basic version to 500 km, by adding one or more battery packs.

In fact, it is possible that the Centoventi is used not only for the phantom electric Panda but also for the awaited heir to the Punto. Fiat CEO Olivier Francois made it clear recently, during an interview with Auto Express, while not providing further details on what the name of the electric model in question will be. The concept car presented by the Italian carmaker, however, will certainly be the basis for a segment A and a segment B that could arise on the CMP platform, an architecture ready to host total electrification. The electric Panda is therefore preparing to be a reality, a model that is preparing to be reborn by always focusing on that sense of accessibility that has made it successful to date.