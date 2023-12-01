Panda diplomacy: what it is and how China uses bears in foreign policy

China decided to take back two giant pandas given to Britain 12 years ago

In December, Beijing announced it would take back two giant pandas donated to Britain in 2011. In November, the same thing happened to the pandas who lived at the Washington Zoo. And at the beginning of the year, the Japanese said goodbye to pandas – they even had to send a cub that was born in a Japanese zoo to China. Why is this happening, and how did it happen that these good-natured animals have become a source of multimillion-dollar income and a secret weapon of Chinese diplomats? The answer is not as obvious as it might seem.

In 2023, China began to take away pandas that it had previously given to other countries.

At the beginning of the year, a scandal broke out in China over the death of the panda Lele, who lived at the Memphis Zoo in the United States. There was a rumor on Chinese social networks that the Americans starved the bear to death. Despite the complete lack of evidence, it was impossible to dissuade the supporters of this theory. They suspected that the same fate awaited the second Memphis panda, a female named Yaya. Due to a skin disease, her hair was falling out, so she really didn’t look that great in the pictures.

In the end, the Chinese authorities listened and demanded that Yaya and Lele’s body be returned to their homeland. In November, three more pandas were taken from the Washington Zoo after their lease was said to have expired.

America saw off the animals as honored guests. The bears were taken to the airport accompanied by a police escort, which not every foreign leader is honored with.

Two other American zoos, in Atlanta and San Diego, are expected to send their pandas to China by the end of next year. After this, there will not be a single panda left in the United States. This has not happened for more than fifty years. To many, this seemed an ominous sign, indicating an unprecedented cooling in relations between the United States and China.

Photo: Beauval Zoo / Globallookpress.com

The first pandas in Washington were a gift from Mao. Nixon responded with stinking musk oxen

The first pandas in the United States were a gift from the wife of Chiang Kai-shek, the leader of pre-war China and later the president of Taiwan. Until 1942, Chinese authorities sent 14 pandas to the United States and Europe, after which there was a long break.

When Mao Zedong came to power, China found itself in international isolation. During this period, only its communist neighbors, the Soviet Union and North Korea, could count on pandas. In 1957, a male named Pin-Ping was sent to the USSR as a sign of friendship, and two years later another male, whose name was An-An.

The United States managed to establish diplomatic relations with China only in 1972. According to legend, during President Nixon’s visit to Beijing, his wife turned attention to the tin cigarette case with the image of pandas.

“Really, darlings? Pat Nixon said to Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, who was sitting nearby. “I love them.” “I’ll give you some,” he promised. “What, cigarettes?” – she didn’t understand. “No,” replied Zhou Enlai. – Pandas

For American diplomats, pandas came as a surprise, and not a particularly pleasant one. It was necessary to come up with a return gift, and preferably no worse. “If they hadn’t exterminated their bison, they would have been useful,” lamented one of the participants in the visit.

As a result, they decided to present Mao with a pair of musk oxen, whose names were Milton and Matilda. This was a bad idea: the shaggy musk oxen did not tolerate the Chinese climate well and clearly suffered. Milton especially didn’t last long: he was sad, went bald, coughed, and ended up eating some sharp object. They decided not to repeat the experiment.