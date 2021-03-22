The panda attacked the employee of the Belgian zoo Pairi Daiza. The press service of the zoo reported on your Facebook page.

The incident took place on Friday evening, March 19. For unknown reasons, the experienced caretaker found himself “in direct contact with the four-year-old giant panda Tian Bao in a corridor reserved exclusively for employees.”

The animal attacked the man, as a result of which he received injuries to his arms and legs. Other employees who were nearby promptly intervened in the situation and drove the animal away without harming it, writes “Reedus”…

The caretaker was given first aid on the spot, after which he was hospitalized, the TV channel notes. “360”…

The zoo administration establishes the circumstances of the incident. It is noted that according to current rules, employees are prohibited from directly contacting pandas over two years old and weighing more than 70 kg, the website writes. kp.ru… The administration recalled that giant pandas “do not accept invasions of their territory,” the TV channel notes. “Star”… The injured employee knew all the rules and worked with pandas for many years.

Zoo Pairi Daiza, located 60 km from Brussels, is one of the largest in Europe, with about seven thousand animals.

In October last year, at a wildlife park in Shanghai, several bears tore an employee to pieces in front of visitors.