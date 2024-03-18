Everything is ready for the next “Panda a Pandino” rally, scheduled for the weekend of 22 and 23 June and in which owners of the famous Turin car from all over the world of the famous Turin car will take part. Since the first edition, which saw the light on Sunday 18 June 2017 almost for fun, the path followed by the organizers has been to build a real experience for the whole community. Registrations were officially opened on Sunday 17 March during the San Giuseppe di Panda Fair and can be accessed online via the website pandaapandino.it.

The first registered…

The first person to register in person was Mrs. Nathalie from Cesano Maderno, while the first online registration was from Mrs. Sonia from Sesto San Giovanni. The Pandisti community will finally be able to reunite again, like a real big family does, in the shadow of the beautiful Visconti Castle to try to beat the record of the last edition with 1051 Fiat Pandas taking part.

Mission: beat the 2023 record

The program is still covered in secrecy but numerous surprises are expected, including the presence of the oldest Panda in circulation, special, celebratory versions, unique prototypes, scale Pandas and much more. Many guests are expected, music, dancing, entertainment and more than 1051 Pandas to beat the current record.

The funds raised during registration and the economic contributions of the numerous partners of the event, net of the out-of-pocket expenses incurred, will also be used this year to support local charities.