Heart, passion BUT above all crowds for the mega gathering of “Panda a Pandino” which took place last weekend in the shadow of the beautiful Visconteo di Pandino castle, near Cremona. Born from a play on words that comes from social media and which has allowed the small town in the Crema area to become the “mecca” of Pandisti from all over the world, the gathering saw the participation of 1051 crews: from the old squared and ad-cooled Panda 30s air to those of the late 90s, from the most recent 4-door versions to the tireless and more extreme 4×4, up to the latest generation Pandas equipped with a hybrid engine. Even a Panda Spiaggina and the most absurd of the special series: the Panda Italia 90, with original wheel covers in the shape of a ball, which was created to celebrate the World Cup played in Italy.

Saturday day…

The first 350 crews arrived at their destination on Saturday afternoon for a tour of over 30 km in a caravan that crossed part of the Crema area. Once in the Pandino arena, there were numerous welcome activities dedicated to adults and children. Between a rich street-food, in the evening there was a performance by the group of dancers Emozioni in Danza and the live performance by the band Nuovanta, with a repertoire of 90s music.

… and that of Sunday

On Sunday, starting at 8.00, the complex but very orderly welcome operations began. The show by Carmagheddon and the girls from Emozioni in Danza was highly appreciated, performing beautiful choreographies and preparing the cheering crowd for a flashmob on the notes of “Furore” by Paola and Chiara. Among games and surprises, even for the little ones, the pandistas wished Isa and Marco a safe journey who, aboard their Panda, decided to embark on a journey from Pandino to Iceland. There was no lack of homage to Romagna and the inhabitants of Romagna.

Giorgetto Giugiaro’s message

But that is not all. One of the most emotional moments was the appearance on the giant video wall of the video message from Giorgetto Giugiaro, the “father” of the Panda, as he himself called himself. Over 30 prizes awarded, from the “best preserved Panda” to the “social Panda” up to the “most elaborate Panda 4×4”



“Panda a Pandino can’t be considered just a gathering, but it’s magic,” commented William Jonathan, administrator of the Panda enthusiasts group. “A huge celebration of colours, smiles and joy. Among other things, it falls on my birthday and the thousands of wishes I received, including the wishes that came to me directly from Cavalier Giorgetto Giugiaro, I will never be able to forget”.