More than a car, the Panda 4×4 is an icon, capable of winning the hearts of motorists since its launch way back in 1983. So to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Fiat has decided to launch a new limited edition called “ 4×40°”, produced in only 1,983 exclusive examples in honor of the year of birth of the iconic car.

Lots of substance

Sure, a little glamor but the substance doesn’t change: the new Fiat Panda 4×40° continues to be the ideal car for those who want to move safely on dirt roads and snow-covered roads, offering a reliable and comfortable driving experience, despite its size and low consumption. It remains a unique and limited top of the range, faithful to the iconic heritage of the Panda 4×4, which boasts 40 years of undisputed commercial success and almost 800,000 units sold since 1983, becoming the leader of the A 4×4 segment with 10% of the historic sales mix.

Color ivory

The new special edition “4×40°” features an ivory body color look enhanced by the 15” two-tone Style Wheels and black mirror caps. The exterior design is enriched by side moldings painted with the red 4×40° logo and celebratory stickers depicting the silhouettes of the original and current Panda cars, as well as the 4×40° emblem on the central pillar. The interiors are also characterized by ivory, which colors the dashboard and the soft-touch inserts on the seats. The latter are embellished with celebratory icons, the 4×40° logo on the upper seat backrest band, double red stitching and recycled fabric on the central inserts.

The endowment

And then? The new Panda 4×40° is equipped with all the specific Cross features, such as front fog lights and LED daytime running lights, tinted windows, red front tow hooks and black roof bars, which accentuate its sporty look. It also offers good roominess and comfort thanks to five seats with three rear headrests, height adjustment of the driver’s seat, leather steering wheel and gear knob. To ensure pleasant and safe driving, it is equipped with a 7″ touchscreen DAB radio with CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic climate control, electric and heated rear-view mirrors, twilight and rain sensors and rear parking sensors.

The launch at the rally

Available on the Italian, French, German and Swiss markets, the Panda 4×40° will be presented at the largest Panda gathering in the world, “Panda a Pandino 2023”, which will be held on 17 and 18 June 2023. This event, born in 2017 to support local and national charities, it saw the participation of almost 1,000 enthusiasts last year and is now a true international celebration of a legend. The new Panda 4×40° will be exhibited at the Castello Visconteo, where enthusiasts will be able to celebrate 40 years of the model’s evolution together, in an unforgettable “family reunion” that perfectly embodies the success of the Panda 4×4.