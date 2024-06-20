According to the first official details and the trailer that you can view below, Pand Land is an adventure with RPG and multiplayer elements in which players will lead an exploration team into an unknown world called “PAND LAND” to find a legendary treasure.

Game Freak, the authors of the Pokémon series games, in collaboration with the WonderPlanet team have announced Pand Land an adventure for iOS and Android . Will be available in Japan starting June 24th , with pre-registrations already available. At the moment it has not been indicated if and when the game will also arrive in the West.

Players will be able to freely dock at the various islands that make up the game world, face dungeons to obtain treasures, recruit new allies from the over 400 characters available and get their hands on treasure maps, with the possibility of sharing them with friends and other players .

Also from the first official press release we learn that Pand Land is a project launched and supervised by Game Freak, while WonderPlanet has been entrusted with the development and management of the game once it will be available on iOS and Android. As previously mentioned, at the moment it is not clear whether Pand Land will arrive on our shores or not, but in the meantime tell us what you think in the comments. Did what you saw intrigue you or positively affect you?