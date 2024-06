GAME FREAK And WonderPlanet they announce PAND LANDthe new free-to-play RPG for iOS And Android coming to Japan next June 24th. GAME FREAK, owner of the intellectual property, was responsible for planning and supervision, while development and operations were entrusted to WonderPlanet.

Let’s see the announcement trailer for the game below.

PAND LAND – Announcement Trailer

Source: GAME FREAK Street Gematsu