The survival and growth mechanism of pancreatic cancer revealed by an international study created by the oncology big name Carlo Maria Croce, the most cited Italian scientist in the world according to the ranking of the 'Top Italian Scientists', working in the USA at the Ohio State University. The discovery opens the way to new therapeutic approaches. Various centers in Italy collaborated on the research, published in 'Nature Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy', such as the Sapienza University of Rome, the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and the Oncology Reference Center (Cro) of Aviano, Pordenone.

From a biological point of view – explains a note from Sapienza – tumor cells are continually subjected to stress: their microenvironment, in fact, is poor in oxygen and above all in nutrients. This is especially true for pancreatic cancer, which is often resistant to treatment. How this neoplasm manages to maintain a high proliferation rate in nutrient deficiency was a mystery, which the new study now sheds light on.

According to the authors, “at the basis there is the lack of expression of a small non-coding RNA molecule (microRNA) called miR-15a, which is normally expressed in the healthy pancreas, but is often lost during the early stages of neoplastic transformation. The miR -15a represents a sort of molecular brake that keeps levels of the Fra-2 protein constantly low, a transcription factor of crucial importance for the tumor's response to stress. In the absence of miR-15a, tumor cells stressed by nutrient deficiency are free to express the transcription factor Fra-2 which, in a cascade, activates the transcription of genes fundamental for their survival. Among the target genes of Fra-2 there is the receptor for Igf1 (Igf1-receptor), responsible for the proliferative stimulus”.

“The discovery of this mechanism – states Gian Luca Rampioni Vinciguerra, first name of the study and researcher at the Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine at Sapienza – increases our understanding of the disease and provides a useful rationale for setting up therapies”.

“In our models – specifies the scientist – pancreatic cancer in nutrient deficiency becomes dependent on the activation of the Igf1-receptor, therefore extremely sensitive to its pharmacological inhibition, which becomes an extremely effective weapon to counteract tumor growth”.