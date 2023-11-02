New hopes against pancreatic cancer thanks to an Italian study published in ‘Nature’ by scientists from San Raffaele in Milan, supported by the Airc Foundation, the European Research Council (ERC) and the Ministry of Health. A group led by Renato Ostuni, head of the Genomics of the innate immune system laboratory at the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (Sr-Tiget) and associate professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, have discovered a new mechanism that promotes the growth of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (Pdac). It is “an inflammatory loop” based on the interaction between macrophages and tumor cells, which the authors identify as a possible target for new treatments: “Blocking this mechanism – they explain – could be used to increase the effectiveness of immunotherapies against the PDAC, but also as a preventive strategy in people at risk”.

Macrophages – they recall from San Raffaele – are a type of cell of the innate immune system, fundamental for protecting the integrity of tissues and activating rapid protective responses against pathogens and other external threats. In tumors, however, the functions of macrophages are profoundly reprogrammed, to the point that these cells support the progression of the disease rather than counteract it. In particular, tumor-associated macrophages (Tam) are important targets of immunotherapy, because their increased abundance is generally associated with treatment resistance, metastasis and lower patient survival. In the case of pancreatic cancer, however, the heterogeneity of Tams and the complexity of their interaction with the tumor microenvironment have so far made it difficult to target these cells therapeutically.

“In addition to being characterized by a compromised immune system which limits the effectiveness of even the most advanced immunotherapies – underlines Ostuni – pancreatic cancer has a strong inflammatory component. This is particularly relevant since the onset of tissue damage and the resulting inflammatory responses, such as pancreatitis, are known risk factors for neoplastic development.” If until now it was not clear what the ability of inflammation to promote the growth of pancreatic cancer depended on, with this study researchers have identified one of the key mechanisms.

The San Raffaele team – details from the Milanese Irccs – used innovative single cell technologies and spatial transcriptomics methods, capable of revealing the molecular characteristics of thousands of individual cells in their natural microenvironment. In samples from patients with pancreatic cancer, scientists have thus identified a new subgroup of macrophages, called IL-1β+ Tam and capable of stimulating the aggressiveness of nearby tumor cells. More precisely, these macrophages induce inflammatory reprogramming and promote the release of factors which, in turn, favor the development and activation of the IL-1β+ Tam themselves. Ostuni defines it as a kind of “self-sustaining vicious circle: macrophages make tumor cells more aggressive, and tumor cells reprogram macrophages capable of promoting inflammation and progression of the disease”.