Eighteen months of agony for David Bowie, 8 years for Steve Jobs. The English singer nicknamed ‘The White Duke’ and the creator of Apple are just some of the personalities who have had to surrender to pancreatic cancer, considered one of the ‘big killers’ of oncologyThe list of illustrious names who have lost their battle against cancer is long even in Italy, where it is estimated that there are over 14,000 cases each year. It goes from Dino Buzzati, journalist and writer – his most loved and well-known book ‘The Desert of the Tartars’ has become an emblem of twentieth-century literature – who as a teenager lost his father to this same disease, from tenor Luciano Pavarotti to Apple founder Steve Jobswho was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October 2003 and lived with the disease for eight years, until October 5, 2011.

The first American female astronaut, Sally Ride, also died of pancreatic cancer. the actresses Anna Magnani and Mariangela Melato; in the world of football Giacinto Facchetti (Inter’s historic number 3), Giuseppe Meazza and Omar Sivori.

Sven Goran Eriksson, the coach who led Lazio to seven trophies, including the 2000 Scudetto, is only the latest illustrious victim of this cancer. Before him it was Gianluca Vialli’s turn, who died at 58 years old5 years after the diagnosis arrived in 2017. Since then, the champion had spoken several times about the disease that afflicted him, not hiding fragility and fears and working until that December 14, 2022 when, with a note from the Italian Football Federation, the head of the delegation of the Italian national team announced that he had to suspend his professional activity to better treat himself. Two weeks later, on January 5, 2023, his death.