New preclinical research points to a promising new treatment option for people with pancreatic cancer. Researchers at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center and the VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine (VIMM) suggest that, when used in a form that can be administered directly into the tumor cell, polyinosine-polycytidylic acid (pIC) suppresses tumor growth, induces tumor cell death and improves survival in animal models of the most common form of pancreatic cancer.

The results of the study were published on Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.

Pancreatic cancer: here’s what the new study says

The researchers also concluded that, when used alone or in combination with a standard drug such as gemcitabine, pIC, a double-stranded RNA that acts as an immunostimulant, is safe and nontoxic to normal pancreatic cells, indicating that this approach may have translational potential to improve survival of people with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

PDAC is one of the most difficult cancers to treat effectively, with a one-year survival rate of 24% and a five-year survival rate of just 9%. In the article, researchers co-led by Paul B. Fisher, M.Ph., Ph.D., FNAI, Thelma Newmeyer Corman Endowed Chair in Cancer Research at Massey and director of VIMM, demonstrated that combining treatments improves significantly the survival of immunocompetent mice with pancreatic cancer that capture the properties of human pancreatic cancer.

This research is an extension of the pioneering work originally done by Fisher and colleagues to define ways to enhance the anti-tumor activity of pIC. Previous clinical trials with pIC have shown limited activation of the immune response and no detectable antitumor effects in melanoma or other cancers. However, when introduced into the cytoplasm of the tumor cell using polyethylenimine (PEI), a synthetic water-soluble polymer, pIC can successfully enter the cell and stimulate tumor cell death.

The current work, co-authored with Luni Emdad, MBBS, Ph.D., associate professor in VCU’s Department of Human and Molecular Genetics and a member of VIMM, and others, documents a profound response in pancreatic cancer animals when pIC it is actually delivered into tumor cells using PEI.

“Previous preclinical and laboratory studies have shown that this method is also effective in a number of other cancers, including breast, melanoma and liver cancer,” said Fisher, who is also a professor in the Department of Human Genetics and molecular at the VCU School of Medicine. Medicinal.

“By studying this phenomenon in mice with an intact immune system, we found that it worked exceptionally well in PDAC, extending life to a surprising extent on its own, and further enhanced in combination with gemcitabine. Nothing like this has ever been seen before when looking at the original pIC molecule without the use of PEI or other therapeutic modalities in PDAC.”

The study also demonstrates the mechanism of pIC effectiveness and the profound role of the immune system in this pathway. The pIC activates Stat1, a molecule that stimulates gene expression, which in turn activates chemokines, proteins that stimulate the migration of immune cells, to increase the immune system’s response to cancer cells. The reaction converts tumor-associated M2 macrophages into M1 macrophages, transforming the molecular machinery responsible for creating cancer cells into a system that attacks cancer.

Because the toxicity profiles of both gemcitabine and pIC are known, Emdad said, scientists can be confident that the approach is safe to proceed to test its effectiveness in human studies.

“Pancreatic cancer is a devastating disease. Our survival data in these mice is so encouraging that we believe the potential impact of our treatment on humans will be significant,” Emdad said.

In another promising aspect of the study, pretreatment of mice with pIC before cancer development slowed eventual tumor growth by about 60%, suggesting that the molecule induced a protective effect, similar to that of the vaccine in mice . According to the researchers, this is an area that requires further study to investigate the possible implications for cancer prevention.

Fisher said that although the positive results from this study were demonstrated specifically in pancreatic cancer, the approach should work in more cancer types and could become a generalized therapy in combination with cancer-specific standards of care. Additionally, encouraging data from phase I trials using pIC-PEI (BO-112) as a single agent, or in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor anti-PD-1, was found to be safe and manageable in patients with cancers aggressive solids other than PDAC.

“The big picture is that this approach works and is ready to be used in the clinic to treat pancreatic cancer patients,” Fisher said. “Translating discoveries that originate in the laboratory into effective therapies is an important challenge which, once completed, represents the final result of basic medical research. For patients with PDAC, we think there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.”