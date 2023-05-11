Pancreatic cancer, encouraging results from a new mRna vaccine

Hope against pancreatic cancer comes from new RNA vaccine personalized messenger. The cure, developed in a study published in the journal natures and led by New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fuels expectations against the most common and aggressive form of pancreatic cancernote how pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: In a Phase 1 clinical trial, it caused an increase in patients’ immune responses and delayed relapses in half of the cases, when used in combination with other treatments.

Considered the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States, this carcinoma is related to a survival rate five years after diagnosis, which has remained stable at 12% over the past 60 years. A messenger RNA vaccine could induce one more precise and effective immune response against the formation of this cancer and its limited response to medical treatments.

The research team administered this new mRna drug to a group of 16 patients with PDAC. The vaccine, called autogenic adjuvant cevumeran, has been used in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy. According to what emerges from the investigation, the 50% of patients showed substantial T-cell responses, suggesting that the drug could induce an improved immune response. After an 18-month follow-up, the elevated immune responses in the patients correlated with longer times of relapsewhile patients showing no vaccine response experienced progression at a median of 13.4 months after the initial assessment.

According to the scientists, the data obtained, although limited, is very promising, so there will be further experiments on larger and heterogeneous groups. Furthermore, the results are encouraging not only for this approach, but also against other types of tumors: in fact, it follows in the footsteps of the against melanoma (an aggressive skin cancer) developed by the pharmaceutical company Modernbased on the same technology as the anti-Covid vaccine and in an advanced stage of testing.

