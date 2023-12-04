Of Vera Martinella

Some categories of people who could develop pancreatic cancer are under surveillance, so as to discover it when treatments are most effective

Pancreatic cancer remains a difficult enemy to fight, which took away Gianluca Vialli at the beginning of the year, after having also marked the fate of other illustrious people, such as the tenor Luciano Pavarotti and actor Patrick Swayze. In recent years, scientific research has made some progress‘life expectationwhich was mostly a few months now exceeds three years for a growing number of patients who can now undergo surgery.

Late diagnosis One of the biggest problems to be solved remains the late diagnosis: Pancreatic cancer is insidious because in the early stage it does not give particular symptoms and the most obvious signs appear when it has started to spread to the surrounding organs or has obstructed the bile ducts – remember Alessandro Zerbi, head of Pancreatic Surgery at the Irccs Humanitas Clinical Institute in Milan —. Cos 8 out of 10 people discover the disease when it is already in an advanced stage

and the situation is very complicated.

Making matters worse is the fact that this neoplasm is particularly aggressive and that the pancreas is located in one delicate area and difficult to reach. This explains the survival rate five years after diagnosis which is much lower than, for example, that of the breast or prostate. Despite continued efforts, for now researchers they have not been able to develop tests capable of discovering the very first signs of the presence of a tumorbut we’re already there working on the people most at risk to get sick to keep them under control.

Prevention Beyond smoking, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyleto increase the chances of developing pancreatic cancer there chronic pancreatitis, a permanent state of inflammation mostly due to chronic alcohol abuse – explains Zerbi -. There family historythen responsible for almost 10 percent of pancreatic tumors, which in some cases can be explained in the context of known genetically transmissible pathologies: the syndrome Of Peutz Jeghers (risk of over 100 times), the Familial syndrome with multiple atypical nevi And melanoma (20-30 times), the mutation of the Brca-2 gene

(3-10 times), the hereditary pancreatitis (10 times) and the Lynch syndrome. See also Multiple sclerosis, 'Nordic Tales' walks make a stop in Pavia

Therefore, a fundamental first step is to limit the risks of getting ill, i.e. not smoking (3 out of 10 cases are caused by tobacco), following a healthy diet, staying away from extra pounds and maintaining moderate and constant physical activity. What else can be done? They can be kept certain categories of people who are most at risk are under surveillance of developing a pancreatic neoplasm because they belong to families where there are more cases of this disease or because they are carriers of mutations involved in its development – replies Silvia Carrara, president of the Italian Association for the Study of the Pancreas (Aisp) -. Aisp has promoted an Italian register which has the specific purpose of collecting data and information on how to best proceed in this direction.

The registry data The first results of this strategy were published in the scientific journal The American Journal of Gastroenterology, the result of an Italian multicenter collaboration in which, among others and in addition to Humanitas, the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and the Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata participated of Verona. The study reports the results of surveillance conducted with magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound endoscopy for three years on 156 people with increased risk of pancreatic cancer enrolled in the Aisp register. Thus, a pre-malignant lesion and 8 adenocarcinomas were identified, 5 of which were carriers of genetic mutations.

Of the 8 tumors, 3 were in an advanced stage already at the beginning of the screening, while 5 were found during surveillance at the first stage, when complete recovery can be aspired to – concludes Carrara, who is responsible for the Ultrasound Endoscopy Program at Humanitas -. an important message of hope: the identification of particular groups of people at risk and the surveillance carried out with the right means, with the correct timing, will lead to early diagnoses even in this “hostile” neoplasm and to better patient survival. See also Tumors, 'Let's stay informed 2023' campaign kicks off

Research has made progress in recent years Every year in Italy they are registered over 14,500 new cases of pancreatic cancer, mostly in people between 60 and 80 years old. And the numbers are increasing. We have achieved some small-large conquests – says Massimo Falconi, director of pancreatic surgery and transplants at the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan -: in the last 20 years efficacy and safety of chemotherapy are improve thanks to the increase in available drugs and their use in combination. We understood and demonstrated which chemo to administer before surgery and for how long. We have proven that the operation must be carried out only in centers with certain requirements, where more expert hands are concentrated, because mortality and complications are lower. And we discovered some types of people who are more at risk of getting sick, so we can “monitor” them. So we gained months of life.

Rely on Centers with a lot of experience Chemotherapy is still today the most important weapon in dealing with pancreatic cancer and, essentially, the chances of a definitive cure depend on its ability to destroy the invisible disease. Various studies have shown, with numbers in hand, that specialized treatment centers are needed and that it is essential to turn to hospitals with great experience, especially when it comes to surgery which is particularly complex.

The treatment of this neoplasm is made complex by various factors – explains Alessandro Zerbi, head of Pancreatic Surgery at the Irccs Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Milan -: the “hidden” position of the pancreas compared to other organs; its proximity to large veins and arteries which makes surgery difficult except in 20-30% of cases; the initial diagnosis often in an advanced stage of the disease. Then there’s poor response to treatment which must include a multimodal approach with chemotherapy, surgery where possible, and possible radiotherapy. See also Acute hepatitis children, causes: what the experts say

The census Of the 395 Italian hospitals surveyed by a research coordinated by San Raffaele and published in 2020, however, as many as 300 (77% of the facilities) had performed an average of only three pancreatic operations per year. A number that is too low, considering that pancreatic surgery is the most complex of the entire abdominal area – underlines Massimo Falconi, director of the San Raffaele Pancreas Center -. The result that Mortality in the area varies from 3% in the most excellent and highest volume centers to over 25% in other centers with less experience, with disastrous results for patients. This is why for years specialists and patient associations have been calling for the creation of Pancreas Unit (following the example of the Breast Units certified for breast cancer), to which we can entrust the entire process for the diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer, with the adequate technological resources and the management of a multidisciplinary team that includes itself all the specialist skills.

To date, few facilities have activated active surveillance protocols for subjects at increased risk of developing the pathology o Standardized diagnostic-therapeutic care pathways (Pdta) – concludes Federica Valsecchi, president of Nadia Valsecchi Foundationwhich together with other realities such as Purple Hearted Friends, Beyond Research Association, Code Purple, My Everest And Purple Ribbonfor years has been involved in raising awareness among the population about prevention, supporting scientific research and assisting patients and families. There is a lack of resources and strategies dedicated to this by the National Health Service, just as the funds dedicated to scientific research on this pathology should be implemented at European level. And then too little research is done on this tumor and it is almost entirely financed by associations created mostly by family members who have lost someone.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.