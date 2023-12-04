L’insulin it is a hormone that decreases levels of glucose in the blood. The only cells that produce insulin are the beta cells of the pancreas (β cells) and their decrease is one of the main causes of diabetes. Although therapies aimed at increasing pancreatic β-cells are eagerly awaited, a strategy capable of increasing β-cells has not yet been developed.

The results of the study were published in the magazine Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Pancreas: Here’s what new research has revealed

With promising progress, a research team from Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine revealed that stimulation of autonomic vagal nerves connected to the pancreas can improve function and also increase the number of pancreatic β cells in mice.

The group was led by the associate professor Junta Imai and the assistant professor Yohei Kawana and the professor Hideki Katagiri.

“Using theoptogeneticswe first developed a means to individually stimulate the vagus nerve leading to the pancreas in mice”, says Imai. “This new method led to a marked increase in the amount of insulin in the blood when sugar was administered, indicating improved β-cell function.”

Additional stimulation of this nerve over two weeks more than doubled the original number of β cells. Stimulation of pancreatic vagal nerves activated β cells in both quality and quantity.

When Imai and his colleagues applied this method to a mouse model of insulin-deficiency diabetes, pancreatic β-cell regeneration improved the diabetes in these mice. This represents the first effective treatment of diabetes in mice by stimulating the vagal nerves connected to the pancreas.

“We hope that our findings lead to the development of new strategies and preventive methods for diabetes“, adds Imai. “We also expect it to advance our understanding of the mechanisms that regulate pancreatic beta cell function and number, as well as the causes of diabetes.”