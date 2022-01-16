Pancho Rodriguez He started 2022 on the wrong foot after he was prevented from entering Peru on Saturday, January 8 by immigration authorities. The Chilean was at the Jorge Chávez airport for three days with his daughter and could not stay on Peruvian soil due to his participation in Yahaira Plasencia’s party, in which he was intervened by police personnel.

The member of This is war had no choice but to return to his native country, but not without filing an appeal so that the impediment to enter Peru is revoked. However, bad fortune seems to haunt the reality boy, since in the last few hours an event has caused him great concern.

Pancho Rodríguez worries after tsunami alert in Chile

Around dawn this Saturday, an underwater volcano in Tonga erupted violently and caused great concern in countries with coastlines in the Pacific Ocean. The fact caused the Chilean government to send an alert to the entire population so that they avoid approaching the coast.

Pancho Rodríguez is in Chila waiting to solve his immigration situation. Photo: Instagram

These warnings reached Pancho Rodríguez, who did not hesitate to share them with his followers through his Instagram account. “What was missing”, wrote the best “warrior” of 2021 next to the image of the calls from the southern authorities.

Pancho Rodríguez issues a statement after being unable to enter Peru

After the impasse with the immigration authorities, Pancho Rodríguez issued a statement explaining what happened to him. The member of This is war assured that he was sorry for the mistake he made and affirmed that his case is being abused.

“I appreciate the support of my family, friends and followers who, aware of this uncomfortable and unfair impasse, have shown me solidarity and affection. I tell them that I am fine and that I have faith (…) so that I can enter Peru again, a country that I love, love and respect, where for more than seven years I have been developing my life and working honestly, “he says. part of his statement.