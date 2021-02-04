‘Pancho’ Rodriguez surprised viewers of This is War by revealing that his Peruvian television career may have started differently. During the last broadcast of the reality show, he said that the América Televisión program was his first option.

The event happened when the Chilean competitor was questioned about his connection with Combat, reality that he joined when he arrived in Peru.

“Which door did you knock first, Is this war or our friends from the other channel?” Tell us the truth ”, was the question he asked Johanna san miguel to the member of the ‘combatants’.

‘Pancho’ Rodríguez did not hesitate and said that his first option was to join the program now led by the actress and Gian Piero Diaz.

“I came here to This is war first. I knocked on the door here, but I was given the opportunity to enter the other side and I thank life because it opened the doors of this wonderful country to me ”, expressed the reality boy.

Seconds later he added that the last two years he was in Combat He did not feel comfortable in the program and expected to be summoned to América Televisión.

Finally, he assured that his priority is to help his team get the EEG cup and set a good precedent in the competition: “Today I have the responsibility to compete for all the fighters who are at home.”

This is war: Patricio Parodi assured that his disease is not invented

Patricio Parodi was uncomfortable by comments indicating that he faked his medical condition to generate headlines and be called up for the current season of This is war.

The member of the ‘warriors’ was even willing to show evidence of his medical consultations and exams.

“A few days ago my illness, which I had invented to enter the program, was questioned … With health it would be the first thing in my life that I would ever play,” he said.

This is war, latest news:

