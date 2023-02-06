Pancho Rodríguez clarified that he lives a beautiful love and that he will not hesitate to post more photos.

The mystery is over! Pancho Rodríguez revealed who the woman who appeared on his social networks was. The Chilean did not hesitate to post a story with a hand from a female whom he called “beautiful love.” Let’s remember that the reality boy was supported by the “Love and Fire” program, for which he was linked to a candidate for Miss Peru. Likewise, Pancho did not hesitate to assert that he is happy, in one of the best stages of his life.

The Chilean revealed that the hand of the woman who appeared on his social networks through a story belonged to his daughter, whom he loves and considers the love of his life. In addition, he said that his little girl’s hand is very beautiful and that as a father, he can show off his firstborn as he wants.

Pancho Rodríguez and Nataly Terrones

Pancho Rodríguez was supported by the candidate for the crown of Miss Peru, Nataly Terrones. The couple was very close and affectionate. Although the Chilean has not made it official on his social networks yet, they already share moments with the youngest daughter of the reality boy.

Nataly was even caught with Pancho’s daughter, visiting a public entity, while the reality boy went to his work facilities.

Pancho Rodríguez is supported by a candidate for Miss Peru 2023. Photo: composition LR / capture of “Amor y fuego”

Who is Nataly Terrones?

Nataly Terrones (27) is current Miss Peru Lima Este 2022 and aims to be the successor to Alessia Rovegno. She is one of the favorites to win Miss Peru for her professional development as a surgeon and who, in addition, is part of the National Company of Lima Volunteer Firefighters no. the crown.