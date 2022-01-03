Pancho rodriguez He generated concern among his followers by revealing days ago that he had tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Chile to meet his daughters before the end of the year. The member of This is War is isolated along with the youngest of his descendants, who also contracted the disease.

“Last photo of the year and we have to say goodbye as they see us, alone and in quarantine with my Rafa and COVID-19. You cannot imagine how much I have questioned everything, trying to find answers as to why it had to happen to us like this. However, I think it is up to me to thank God because we are together and well ”, was the message he spread.

Pancho Rodríguez and his daughter contracted COVID-19 before the New Year: “Alone and in quarantine.” Photo: Instagram capture

Pancho Rodríguez talks about his state of health

The reality boy returned to social networks to share details about his health status and told Instagram users that he has not presented serious symptoms of COVID-19.

“Today we are super good, we have not had any symptoms. On the 4th our quarantine ends. (…) We are here ending the quarantine, thank God my daddy is negative. We are not manipulating anything. Today we just went out to the patio ”, expressed Pancho Rodríguez on his Instagram account.

Pancho Rodríguez will return to Peru after overcoming the coronavirus

The Chilean model assured that he is eager to return to Peru to spend a few days on vacation together with his little Rafaella. The girl also expressed her excitement about arriving in Lima in the video. “We want everything to end and be able to travel,” he said.

Pancho Rodríguez also thanked users for expressing their concern over his coronavirus diagnosis. “Many thanks to the people who have written to me with concern. We are fine, “he added.