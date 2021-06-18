Pancho Rodríguez touched his followers on social networks by sharing images of his little daughters, whom he has not seen for almost a year. The ‘warrior’ regretted not being able to be close to his conceited ones in the next celebrations for Father’s Day, however, he stressed that he is happy that they are in good health in the midst of the pandemic.

“I was reviewing some files of my daughters, photos and videos, I found that recording and I wanted to share them with people,” said the Chilean model.

2021 has been a complicated year for Pancho Rodríguez, because due to the COVID-19 he cannot visit his family, who reside in the southern country.

“It has been complicated, now in Chile everyone is in quarantine, I was afraid to travel, if I travel and the borders close, what do I do? It is complicated for everyone, we have to adapt to this new lifestyle, “he said.

Despite the situation, the former “combatant” was grateful for his good health and that of his little ones, and also said that he will spend Father’s Day with his Peruvian friends.

“I have very good friends and they have invited me to spend Father’s Day with them, I am so complicated that now I don’t know which family to spend it with. I’m sad, but hey, they (her daughters) are healthy, that’s the important thing, I’m healthy, I have a job and they are fine. I try to hang on to that, ”he concluded.

Pancho Rodríguez, latest news:

