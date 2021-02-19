On February 18, Pancho Rodríguez participated in an interview with América Espectáculos, in which he pointed out that he remains single and that “he is not interested in meeting anyone.”

The member of EEG, the origin emphasized that he is not flirting with any of his co-workers and that, on the contrary, with each one of them he maintains a totally friendly and professional relationship.

“Rosángela Espinoza is my leg, my TikTok teacher. I am also very friends with Luciana (Fuster), we come together to the channel every day. Michela that today we recorded a tiktok. They are asking me to do tiktoks and I am not going to tell them: ‘No because they are going to think (badly)’. And I don’t want to be like this, ”said Pancho Rodríguez.

Similarly, he reiterated that “he is alone” and that, for the moment, he prefers to dedicate his time to himself.

“I am not interested in meeting anyone, rather who I am meeting is me again. I am loving myself, loving myself and respecting myself above all things, which is the most important thing, “he said.

In that sense, Pancho Rodríguez reiterated that now “I could not meet anyone.” “I’m working on myself, I want to feel safe,” he said.

Pancho Rodríguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.