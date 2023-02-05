Network users would have recognized Pacho Rodríguez as the reality boy who was the protagonist of the images broadcast by “Amor y fuego”.

The member of “EEG” pancho rodriguez He surprised his followers by making it official that he is in a romantic relationship, just as he did in his recent Instagram stories. Coincidentally, the Chilean made the announcement after the broadcast of a promotion for “love and fire“, in which it is promised to show images of a reality boy from the América TV program in the company of a “queen”. For this reason, users in networks affirm that it would be the popular “Pitbul”.

Pancho Rodríguez made his relationship official in networks

The ex-combatant Pancho Rodríguez used his social networks to announce that he already has a partner. In a recent publication he uploaded a photo in which his hand is seen next to his partner’s; however, so far the identity of the young woman is not known.

Pancho Rodríguez has a partner. Photo: Instagram

“Beautiful love” is the text that accompanies the snapshot in which it can be seen that both would have spent a romantic evening after formalizing their sentimental bond. It is more than certain that it will be known who is the new Chilean couple.

Users assure that Pancho is the reality boy announced by ampay

“Love and Fire” promises the support of a member of “This is war” for this Monday, February 6 and after the advance of the program, dozens of users claim to have recognized the reality boy, stating that it is Pancho Rodríguez.

Network comments. Photo: Instagram

“Pancho and a new girl”, “She has Pancho’s gestures”, “He is Pancho Rodríguez”, are some of the comments in the publication of the video shared by the Willax entertainment space.