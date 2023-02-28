One more fan. pancho rodriguez revealed to Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida that he was captivated by the beauty of Paloma Fiuza.

pancho rodriguez He confirmed a few days ago that he was in a relationship with Nathaly Terrones. Although he is now very much in love with the candidate for Miss Peru 2023, the Chilean used to be very excited about Paloma Fiuza. He confessed the feelings he had for his now partner in “This is war” on Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida’s podcast, “Com FM”. The “combatant” said that when he was 26 years old, her platonic love was the Brazilian and that he had posters of her in her room.

“My mom and everyone knew that I was in love with Paloma and the only thing I watched television was to see her”revealed Pancho Rodríguez, leaving the program drivers surprised.