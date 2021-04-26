The member of This is war Francisco ‘Pancho’ Rodríguez published a statement on his account Instagram, apologizing for attending the birthday party organized by his partner Yahaira Plasencia in a house in Cieneguilla and which ended with the intervention of the police.

“In the first place, I must assume as a man and a public figure the consequences of my irresponsibility and proceed. Even more knowing the difficult situation the country is experiencing due to the pandemic, “wrote the reality boy.

He added: “Given the images shown in different media, I must point out that I deeply regret my behavior by failing to comply with what is imposed by the government before the absolute prohibition of private or public events and meetings.”

Pancho Rodríguez what happened during and after being arrested: “I must point out that, at the time of the police intervention, I was a prisoner of uncertainty and fear, since I was never in a similar situation, I acted on instinct and tried to hide what I it shouldn’t have happened ”.

“I was transferred to the police station where they took my statement, I assumed my fault, signed the arrest record and then I went to my home,” he said, and then reiterated that he is aware that there is no justification for the serious fault he committed.

Even so, Pancho rodriguez he wanted to clarify that “he had never starred in any act of indiscipline”, since his arrival in Peru six years ago.

“I relaxed, I made a bad decision and every action has a consequence. Finally, I want to sincerely apologize for what happened to public opinion, to the company where I work ProTV and to all the people who follow me. I was wrong and now it is time to assume the consequences of my actions ”, he concluded.

25.4.2021 | Pancho Rodríguez’s post about what happened on Yahaira Plasencia’s birthday. Photo: Pancho Rodríguez / Instagram

