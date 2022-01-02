Pancho rodriguez She went to Chile after the end of the This is War season so she could spend the Christmas holidays with her daughters; However, he was unable to celebrate the New Year as planned due to a sudden spread of COVID-19 along with the youngest of his descendants. The close friend of Yahaira Plasencia confirmed the news on social networks, which caused concern among his followers.

The two met again a few days ago, as evidenced in one of the photographs published by the EEG member on Instagram. In the image you can see them hugging and walking in a shopping center in Santiago de Chile.

Pancho Rodríguez confirmed that he was infected with coronavirus

The figure from América Televisión decided to explain why in recent days he had not been uploading content to the platform and finally shared with his fans that tested positive for COVID-19 and had to spend the New Year in quarantine together with his daughter Rafaella , who also contracted the disease.

“Last photo of the year and we have to say goodbye as they see us, alone and in quarantine with my Rafa and COVID-19. You cannot imagine how much I have questioned everything, trying to find answers as to why it had to happen to us like this. However, I think it is up to me to thank God because we are together and well ”.

Pancho Rodríguez indicated that the other members of his family are healthy and he did not hesitate to wish his thousands of followers a happy 2022.

Pancho Rodríguez remembers his intervention at Yahaira Plasencia’s party

Pancho Rodríguez spoke of his 2021, which was full of good and bad moments. The Chilean reality boy recalled one of the strongest episodes that he had to go through in the last year, which cost him his stay in This is War: the intervention he starred in a celebration organized by Yahaira Plasencia.

“It was very strong, very strong, very strange to everyone,” he reflected for the cameras of America shows. He also commented that he will be on vacation in his native country until February.

Pancho Rodríguez and relatives of Yahaira Plasencia met to share in the singer’s show

The reality boy was caught sharing in the company of the family of the sauce boat Yahaira Plasencia. These images were documented by the attendees of the musical show that took place in the Jockey Plaza shopping center, to later be disseminated by the Instarándula portal.

In this regard, the entertainment journalist Samuel Suárez speculated that there would be something more than friendship between the model and the artist.

