Last “official” save: the penalty that the Europeans gave us. Riserva di Navas, tonight makes its debut in the season

From our correspondent Fabio Licari 2 September

– Florence

Do I play too? No, you don’t. But why? Why not, there is Navas. Even though I am the champion of Europe and they awarded me the best player of the tournament …? Gigio Donnarumma could continue for quite a while with Enzo Iannacci’s back and forth. But the fact is that, from England-Italy to Wembley to Italy-Bulgaria today in Florence, he has not yet entered the field. Keylor Navas reserve in PSG, a club that is setting up the greatest team of all time, or so, and in goal he has two crazy number 1s: two who should not play in the same club, if the proclamations on competitiveness and “No” to top player concentrations become reality. Eventually, one will be so disappointed and angry as to ask to leave. But in the meantime Navas and Donnarumma are registered for PSG, 8 million for the first, 7 for the second, plus bonuses, and the derby has just begun. And Gigio makes his debut in the ’21 -22 season.

Derby with Navas – It seems that Navas, 34, is also very strong in the locker room. Certainly he will not give up on the young man who aspires to “make him” gloves. Pochettino makes it clear that it is only a normal consequence of the delayed return from holidays, but there is only one door. Donnarumma is a young and old: he is 22 years old, 215 Serie A appearances and already 33 “tokens” with Italy. His horizon goes beyond Navas: he aims directly at Buffon and Zoff. He was at Milan, he could become a symbol. Instead he decided – he or Raiola – not to sign, or Milan probably chose not to be throttled by various commissions. So he ended up at the most glamorous club in the world. With a salary – everything is relative – not huge, but great prospects. If Juve had freed themselves before Ronaldo, Donnarumma would probably be Juventus today. It is not certain that the antagonism with Navas does not lead to reconsidering certain situations. For the moment, the real Donnarumma club is the national team.

From Gigi to Gigio – The debut in blue dates back to five years (and one day) ago, 1 September 2016, friendly Italy-France 1-3: he replaces Buffon in the second half, even then it is the first match after the European Championship (at the same time there is the debut Var officer). He is 17 years old and 189 days old. The coach is Ventura. The owner of the cycle remains Buffon, Donnarumma collects a total of 5 friendlies and studies as number one. Mancini has no doubts: Gigi retired, the goal is Gigio, in total 28 appearances in 39 games of the cycle. The top in the European Championship, protagonist on penalties against Spain and England, unsurpassed even in matches. Enough to set the new unbeaten record. In the modern era we have won two Europeans and two Worlds, always with phenomena in goal. 1968 and 1982: Zoff. 2006: Buffon. 2021: Donnarumma.

Those world records – Donnarumma’s Italy arrived at 1.186 ‘without conceding a goal, stopping at 113’ of Italy-Austria 2-1. “I don’t believe it, I’ve passed a legend,” he said that evening. In the 70s the legendary Zoff had reached 1,143 minutes before the Haitian Sanon pierced him at the 1974 World Cup: that world record lasted 46 years and has always been improved by Italy. Moving from team unbeaten to that of the blue goalkeepers, Zoff remains in the lead with those 1,143 ‘ahead of Donnarumma (987’) and Zenga (936 ‘). But Gigio has a special “record”: that of not having understood that, with the last penalty saved from Saka, Italy was champion. He only noticed it when his teammates came on him at a thousand an hour in the freezing cold of Wembley.

2 September – 08:59 © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...