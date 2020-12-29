Highlights: Opposition begins preparations with ruling party for panchayat elections in UP

Samajwadi Party is engaged in making inroads through the ongoing protests on the farmers issue

BSP will use social engineering formula well in ticket distribution

Congress said, Panchayats are preparing for elections, made in charge for this

Lucknow

The dates for the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh have not been announced yet, but the opposition has started laying its board along with the ruling party. This election, which takes place before the assembly elections, is being seen as a ‘semi-final’. That is why all the opposition parties are strongly engaged to show their strength in it. All parties are preparing for elections in their own way. Although which party will contest elections at its own level, it has not been decided yet. But there is one thing that all have focused on the election of panchayat members, because factionalism is being speculated by interfering more at the lower level.

The Samajwadi Party is busy making its inroads through village protests by organizing chaupals in the village. For him, this is a big test, because the result in the by-election was not favorable to the party. In the last panchayat election, the SP had occupied most of the seats. On behalf of the party, the District President and the old public representatives have been asked to fix the spikes. The party’s focus will be more on Zilla Panchayati. Preparations are being made in coordination with the organization and public representatives.



Victory is most important for SP

SP is seeking to win the maximum number of seats at any cost. SP’s MLC Sunil Sajan says that the party has not decided yet to give the symbol in the panchayat elections. Our effort is to win a large number of district panchayats, village heads, BDCs in maximum numbers. On the question of Aam Aadmi Party and Owaisi’s party contesting elections, he said that in democracy all parties have the freedom to contest elections, but the SP has preparations at its booth level.



BSP will use social engineering formula

Bahujan Samaj Party has also started preparations for the panchayat elections. It has asked the district presidents and divisional in-charge to make the final list of applicants contesting elections. In view of the Assembly elections to be held in the year 2022, it is being said to apply social engineering formula for candidate selection. The Congress is also firmly engaged in the struggle to regain its lost support base. The Congress has started a series of meetings in the districts in view of the panchayat elections.



Congress party bid, we are engaged in expanding the organization

Siddharth Priyam Srivastava, the Congress party’s administration in-charge, says, “The Congress is preparing for the panchayat elections. In charge has been made for this. District heads have been appointed to inspect the voter lists. Mistakes are being fixed. We are looking to expand the organization. Our organization is trying to reach Nyaya Panchayat through struggle. Congress does not face any challenge from other states’ parties.



Rajbhar is also alone ready for panchayat elections

On the other hand, Om Prakash Rajbhar, a minister in the BJP government, has also activated his party for the panchayat elections. He himself is in the fray to take responsibility for the election.