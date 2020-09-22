The State Election Commission has released a list of election observers for 24 districts for the elections to be held on September 28 in 1002 gram panchayats of the first phase of 28 Panchayati Raj Institutions in Rajasthan. These officers will work as a link between the State Election Commission and the Returning Officer for the election of the rural government and will send information about the districts to the State Election Commission.Hearing in Laxmi Vilas case completed, now eyes on the verdict, know what happened today?The Chief Electoral Officer and Secretary of the Commission, Shyam Singh Rajpurohit, said that among the supervisors, senior officers of the Indian Administrative Service and Rajasthan Administrative Service have given this important responsibility. He told that Ranveer Singh Sandhu to Ajmer, Shakti Singh Rathore to Alwar, Nakhtadan Barhat to Barmer, Sukhbir Saini to Bharatpur, Sanjay Sharma to Bhilwara, Chhaganlal Shrimali to Bikaner, Durgesh Kumar Bisa to Churu, Om Prakash Kasera to Dausa, Premasukh Vishnoi. Dholpur, Ajit Singh Rajawat has been appointed as supervisor for Panchayats of Jaisalmer district, Ganganagar, Saurabh Swamy to Hanumangarh, Vishnu Charan Malik to Jaipur and Gopal Ram Birda.Gehlot government in action mode to defeat Corona, now take two big steps, know the complete details: Rajpurohit said that Rajendra Prasad Sharma was given Jalore, Harimohan Meena Jhunjhunu, Kailash Chand Verma to Jodhpur, Laxman Singh Kuri to Karauli, Premara Parmar Nagaur, Ashutosh Gupta to Pali, Jitendra Kumar Upadhyay to Pratapgarh, Jaswant Singh to Sawai Madhopur, Rakesh Sharma to Sikar, Dr. Vikram Chand Garg to Sirohi and Dr. Jogaram to Supervisor Panchayat Committees in Udaipur district.Durg Smuggling in Delhi NCR: Chopanki police seized 229 kg of hemp in truck, 4 smugglers arrested

Voting will be held from 7:30 am on September 28

Polling will be held on 1002 gram panchayats of the first phase from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on September 28 (Monday). For this, 4679 polling stations have been set up. He informed that after the end of polling, counting of votes will be done at all panchayat headquarters. On September 29, the election of Upsarpanch will be held. A total of 33 lakh 40 thousand 35 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in these panchayats, out of which 17 lakh 48 thousand 670 men, 15 lakh 91 thousand 347 women and 18 other voters are included.