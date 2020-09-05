Highlights: On the last day of withdrawal of nomination for the first phase of Panchayat Election -2020, 3474 candidates withdrew their names.

21557 nomination papers were filed by 21542 candidates for 9688 wards of 1002 gram panchayats.

All panchayats will be voted on September 28 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm

In the first phase, polling will be held at 4679 polling stations of 1002 gram panchayats of 50 panchayat samitis.

The voters have been urged by the Center and the state government to vote in maximum numbers with the compliance of all protocols related to corona infection.

Jaipur. In Rajasthan, 13 sarpanches have been elected unopposed after withdrawal of nomination in the first phase of elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions. At the same time, 4468 panch candidates have also been elected unopposed. After withdrawal of names in 1002 gram panchayats in this phase of elections, now 5388 candidates for sarpanch posts and 11890 for panch posts are remaining in the election.

On the last day, 3474 candidates withdrew their names

Election Commissioner PS Mehra has said that in 1002 gram panchayats of the state, 9042 candidates filed a total of 9066 nomination papers. After scrutiny 8875 nomination papers have been found valid. Of these, 3474 candidates withdrew their names on the last day of withdrawal. Now the number of candidates who have finally contested the Panchayat elections-2020 in the state is 5388.

11890 candidates for 9688 wards

The Election Commissioner said that 21557 nomination papers were filed by 21542 candidates for 9688 wards of 1002 gram panchayats. Of these, 20961 nomination papers were found valid. 4571 candidates withdrew their names, while 4468 panchs were elected unopposed. He told that after the withdrawal of the name, 11890 candidates will now try their luck in the election field for Ward Panch.

Voting will be held on September 28, Deputy sarpanch election on 29

Mehra said that polling parties will reach the polling place by September 27 to conduct elections on all these gram panchayats. All panchayats will be voted on September 28 (Monday) from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. Counting of votes will be done at all panchayat headquarters after the end of voting. On September 29, the election of Upsarpanch will be held.

33 lakh 40 thousand 35 voters to cast votes

In the first phase, polling will be held at 4679 polling stations of 1002 gram panchayats of 50 panchayat samitis. A total of 33 lakh 40 thousand 35 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in these panchayats, out of which 17 lakh 48 thousand 670 men, 15 lakh 91 thousand 347 women and 18 other voters are included. The commissioner has appealed to all the voters of the state to vote in maximum number with the compliance of all protocols related to prevention of corona infection by the central and state government.