Highlights: The first phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan saw 83.50 percent voting.

The Election Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the voters for the peaceful election.

Maximum 94.66 percent voting was held in Dhorimanna Panchayat Samiti of Barmer district.

Jailor’s Sayla Panchayat recorded the lowest 66.18 percent polling.

Jaipur. Voting for the sarpanch and panch posts in 934 gram panchayats was held in Rajasthan under the first phase of panchayat elections 2020 on Monday. A total of 83.50 percent of the voters exercised their franchise to form the village government from morning to evening amid the fear of Corona virus infection. The highest turnout was held at the Dhorimanna Panchayat Samiti in Barmer district, where 94.66 percent voters exercised their franchise. At the same time, the lowest 66.18 percent polling was recorded in Sayla Panchayat Committee of Jalore. Special arrangements were made during the voting in view of Corona virus infection. Special arrangements were also made for Corona patients at PPE kits and polling booths.

State Election Commission Commissioner PS Mehra has thanked voters for record voting, following all of Corona’s protocols. He said that the first phase elections have been successfully completed with the cooperation of voters and in the spirit of dedication of the concerned District Election Officers, Police Officers and all the personnel associated with the election work. He also expressed his deep gratitude to the media for positive support. Commissioner Mehra said that voters across the state voted with full enthusiasm.

78.90 percent in Ajmer, 86.11 percent in Dholpur

78.90 in Ajmer Rural, 86.28 percent voters in Kekri. 81.32 in Laxmangarh of Alwar, 82.04 in Neemrana Gram Panchayat, 81.86 in Arthuna Panchayat Samiti of Banswara, 81.86 in Anta of Baran, 84.31 in Anta of Baran, 93.68 in Adel of Barmer, 94.66 in Dhorimanna, 88.72 in Pataudi and 92.95 in Sedwa, 87.59 in Bharatpur. , 82.08 in Badnore of Bhilwara, 85.91 in Pugal of Bikaner, 87.58 in Taranagar Panchayat Samiti of Churu, 81.02 in Mahua of Dausa, 83.73 in Lavana and 82.21 percent in Lalsot. 86.11 in Bari in Dholpur, 87.25 percent voters of Anupgarh in Sriganganagar exercised their franchise.

84.75% polling in Degana Gram Panchayat of Nagaur

90.63 in Sangaria Gram Panchayat of Hanumangarh, 85.07 in Jaipur Storm, 81.59 in Kishangarh-Renwal, 81.59 in Fagi, 86.39 in Fagi, 89.29 in Bhaniana of Jaisalmer, lowest 66.18 in Saila of Jalore, 88.87 in Sarnau of Jalore, Alisar Gram Panchayat of Jhunjhunu 80.36, 79. 23 in Khetri, 81.49 in Surajgarh, 89.28 in Au of Jodhpur, 85.61 in Bawri, 85.61 in Chamu, 88.13 in Chamu, 89.02 in Dechu of Jodhpur, 92.76 in Lohawat, 81.02 in Mandor, 86.33 in Kuru, 92.95 in Faludi, Sekhla. 86.82, 78.44 in Masalpur of Karauli, 84.75 in Degana Gram Panchayat of Nagaur, Parabatsar 81.96, 78.58 in Raipur of Pali, 75.37 in Rani of Pali, 85.99 in Dhamotar in Pratapgarh, 82.02 in Bamnwas of Sawai Madhopur, 83.46 in Sawai Madhopur Gram Panchayat. , 83.67 in Sikar’s Piprali and 74.02 percent voters in Sirohi’s Shivganj Gram Panchayat exercised their franchise. Percentage voters cast their trust in the democratic system.

