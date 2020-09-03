Boat overturned in Chambal river during Ganpati immersion, 5 people were in question, watch live video

Following the Unlock-4 guidelines in Rajasthan, the State Election Commission has now issued guidelines for Gram Panchayat elections. These guidelines have been issued by the Commission to complete the election process without being caught by the corona virus infection. The effect of this step of the commission will be seen in 3 thousand 850 gram panchayats during the forthcoming Gram Panchayat elections. If the rules are ignored during this time, action has also been said on the election candidate to the voter under the Disaster Management Act-2005. In this regard, the Collectors Commission of all 33 districts has sent a guideline.According to the new rules issued by the Commission, it will be mandatory for both voters and candidates to wear masks during the election process. It will be necessary for the voter to wear a face mask during the voting, while the candidate will not be given entry in the office of the Returning Officer without a mask for nomination.According to the commission, in view of the infection of corona virus, employees above the age of 55 years will not be duty-bound in the election. A guideline has also been released in this regard. Similarly, employees who are critically ill or prone to infection will also be kept away from election duty. For this, the report of the Medical Board will be mandatory.Under the new system of the Election Commission, now there will be compulsory fitness app for every election worker. At the same time, social distancing will also have to be cradled. Under this, only one person will be given entry to the office along with the candidate at the time of nomination.The Commission has banned spitting in public place, whether it is a training place or an opportunity for voting before the election. Legal action has been referred to when doing so. At the panchayat committee level, the health officer has been made the nodal officer. At the same time, the Election Officer has been entrusted with legal action in case of violation of the Corona epidemic guidelines in rallies, processions and meetings.