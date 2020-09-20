Highlights: The process for the first phase of Panchayati Raj elections begins

1002 Gram Panchayats nominated for the post of patron

9171 candidates enrolled

New guidelines regarding campaigning in Panchayat elections are also released

Jaipur

The first phase of the Panchayati elections has been completed. For this, a total of 9 thousand 171 candidates have filed nominations for the post of sarpanch of 1002 gram panchayats. Late night the State Election Commission has released figures in this regard. Now the nomination papers will be examined on 20 September. Names can be withdrawn by 3:00 pm on the same day. On the same September 20, the final list of candidates will be released on Sunday itself.

Highest in Sawai Madhopur and lowest in Jodhpur

Let me tell you that there is a lot of enthusiasm at the village level about the Panchayat elections to be held in Rajasthan. Hence nominations have been registered at this level. According to the commission, the highest number of 540 candidates have filed 549 nominations in Bamnwas of Sawai Madhopur. At the same time, 4 nominations have been filed in the Gram Panchayat of Jodhpur. Similarly, 493 nominations were filed in Sangaria of Hanumangarh. Jhunjhunun has 475 nominations in Khetri. In Mahawa and Lalsot of Dausa, 444 candidates filed nominations.

No feet are allowed in publicity

The process of the first phase of panchayat elections has been completed in the state. At the same time, a guideline has been released for the cadets. Under this, candidates are not allowed to hug and touch anyone during election campaign. Social distancing will have to be fully maintained. Wearing a mask will be mandatory. From September 21 onwards, a conditional gathering of 50 people will be permitted. But no meeting will be held before this.