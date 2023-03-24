In Argentina and other South American countries we know them as pancakes, but they exist in other regions of the world under other names. Crepes in France and other European countries, pancakes in Galicia, frixuelos in Asturias, crespelle in Italy, pannenkoeken in the Netherlands and Belgium pfannkuchen in Germany, and so on to infinity and beyond. The difference between one and the other is not too noticeable; some vary their proportion of flour, others substitute milk for other liquids, some do not contain eggs, some are sweeter and others less. But the result is similar: a thin, round dough cooked in a pan or griddle that is filled with different ingredients. Perhaps the difference really lies in the latter and in the moment of consumption of each of them.

While some versions, such as pancakes, are prepared at a specific time of the year; and others are part of street meals and snacks, such as pannenkoeken or the Crepes; pancakes are prepared throughout the year, eaten as dessert and filled, in the vast majority of cases and how could it be otherwise, with dulce de leche. They are usually eaten warm and there are those who like to finish them with sugar on top, something that sounds like an immediate glucose spike -and it is-, but it also gives it an interesting crunchy touch.

It is a classic dessert on the menus of Argentine restaurants and bodegones, as well as a regular in domestic recipe books. We love pancakes so much that we have the Pancake Maker, a very low-sided, non-stick pan that’s often sold alongside a ladle that holds just the right amount of batter to make perfect pancakes. One last curiosity: it is often said that the first pancake that is cooked turns out bad and is discarded (and yes, in my experience, it is).

Difficulty

Find the right thickness if you don’t have the pancake maker with its ladle.

Ingredients

For 10-12 pancakes made in a 20cm diameter pan

125 g of wheat flour

300 ml of milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of sugar

½ teaspoon salt

15g melted butter + a little extra to prevent sticking

Dulce de leche to fill (amount to taste)

Preparation

Using a glass or hand mixer, beat the flour with the eggs, milk, melted butter, sugar and salt. If done by hand, beat the flour with the eggs, butter, sugar, salt, and half of the milk with a fork. Add the rest of the milk once the mixture is smooth. It is important that the mixture is homogeneous and smooth. Cover and let rest in the fridge for an hour. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add a little butter and spread it all over the surface. Add a ladle of mixture and move the pan so that the batter covers the entire surface (for a pan 20 centimeters in diameter, about 30 milliliters of batter is counted per pancake). Once the edges are cooked, turn it over with the help of a spatula. When the pancake comes off easily when you shake the pan and is a toasty color, it’s done. Repeat this operation until the entire mixture is finished. Add butter from time to time if necessary. Spread the pancakes with dulce de leche and roll them up. Serve warm, alone, sprinkled with sugar or accompanied by ice cream or cream.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #RecipesComidista. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Defender of the Cook by sending an email to [email protected]