Panatta: “Sinner can beat everyone at the Internationale”

The Davis champions of ’76 together again to present “A team”, the Sky series signed by Domenico Procacci on air from May 14 with a preview at the cinema from 2 to 4: “Thanks to this idea we found ourselves”. And Bertolucci on Wimbledon’s choice to exclude Russians and Belarusians: “Serious mistake”.

#Panatta #Sinner #beat #Internazionali #Video #Gazzettait