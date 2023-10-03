The feat is accomplished. With the convincing victory over Alcaraz in the semifinals in Beijing, from Monday Yannik Sinner will appear in fourth place in the Apt rankings, equaling the best ranking of the Italian tennis legend Adriano Panatta.

And Panatta himself has words of praise for the South Tyrolean on social media: “Sinner beat, or rather he ‘beat’ Alcaraz in Beijing and is in the final, but above all he reached No. 4 in the world rankings, as I did I did many years ago, and he equaled me. You won’t believe it but I’m very happy for him because he’s a very good tennis player and they tell me he’s also a very good boy.” But Panatta warns, fourth place is tight for Yannick. And it is certain that in the future he will be able to climb even higher: “Now, when he surpasses me, because he certainly will, I am already saying now that I will be even happier, so best wishes to Sinner and best wishes to Italian tennis”.