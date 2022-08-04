Panatta and Bertolucci, the goliardic match that depopulated on social networks between the two legends of Italian tennis

“71 years ago, in Forte dei Marmi, it was born Paolo Bertolucci; a very talented player (in short) and with a backhand that has remained in the history of tennis (now let’s not exaggerate). Great doubler (more or less) and Davis Cup winner (but ndannavi without me?). Greetings my friend”.

In the Paolo Bertolucci’s birthdaythe skirmish between the Tuscan and Adriano Panattawhich have become thanks to the docuseries’A team‘by Domenico Procacci and the assiduous and intelligent frequentation of social networks, a real new couple of the show on the genre of Sandra Mondaini and Raimondo Vianello. “Incredible how the world has turned upside down! Everyone must know that I have become a good doubler despite having Adriano Panatta’s blowjob by my side”, an amused Bertolucci replies to Panatta.

And the former winner of Rome and Roland Garros rejoinder: “What a broken reaction, you felt the blow huh?” (smiley faces). So another answer of Bertolucci: “I’ve always hovered, no one had ever called me” broken down. “End, for now, of the ‘amorous’ skirmish.

The last of many that in recent months, after that Procacci has brought back the strongest and most successful couple in our tennis with the docuseries of Sky ‘A team‘on the dream team that won the Davis Cup 1976. A program focused on the interviews of the five protagonists – Panatta and Bertolucci, Corrado Barazzutti, Tonino Zugarelli and Nicola Pietrangelithe non-player captain – masterfully alternated with a montage and archive images that makes viewing very pleasant.

Without detracting from the others, the two real protagonists, however, are Bertolucci and Panatta, double companions but also cohabiting for years in Rome where Bertolucci did the housework and Panatta cooked, a little wife and husband … With Paolo taking advantage of Adriano’s great success with women to ‘cuckold’ those who could not reach the most coveted partner. Today’s skirmish, in hindsight, is the replica of the first, of the one that perhaps gave way to this goliardic course on Twitter.

On July 9, Adriano Panatta’s 72nd birthday, Bertolucci wrote: “Grandmothers from all over Italy, remember to congratulate old Panatta. Today is his birthday!”. Open up heaven! Old me? He must have said the former Roman champion. And down the invective with a lot of curse: “” he The kid spoke … I hope you get a colitis tomorrow while commenting on the Wimbledon final. Bad shit !! “.

Then, on July 29, he announced Paolo’s imminent birthday and, with the usual goliardia, he wrote: “I wanted to remind everyone that August 3 is Paolo Bertolucci’s birthday. I would like to give him a gift and I am undecided between: maxi pack of diapers; Amplifon device; 10 boxes of Prostamol; Beghelli lifesaver. Advice is accepted …”. The Tuscan’s reply came immediately and sharply: “Dear Adriano, the attempt to recycle the gifts received for one’s birthday is a miserable, squalid and sordid gesture”.

And now the umpteenth episode of a ‘game’ that amuses the followers and that could also find a serial following, perhaps entrusting the directed by Domenico Procacci who has the merit of having (re) discovered them. In fact, the producer of Fandango, a tennis enthusiast and new director, knows the mechanisms of entertainment and cinema like few others. And the idea probably cherished her. “When he talked to us about ‘A team’, the idea was to do this series almost for fun – Bertolucci told AGI – but slowly as he went on with the interviews I realized that a new light was lit in his eyes. : he understood that this docuseries was potentially explosive. And so it was “.

Who knows if the magnificent meme of Angelo Orefice on Twitter where it reads “Filming has begun on the new sit-com ‘Casa Davis’ with Adriano Panatta and Paolo Bertolucci” above a photo of Raimondo Vianello and Sandra Mondaini in bed with the faces of Adriano Panatta and Paolo Bertolucci respectively. A photomontage that also amused the interested parties a lot and was commented by the former champion of Forte dei Marmi: “Fantastic !! You have to reverse the position. Me on the right and he on the left”.

