In recent hours, the name of Uriel Antuna has sounded loud in the Liga MX market. The World Cup player with the Mexican team in Qatar is being sought in Greek football by the Panathinaikos team, who probed the arrival of the Mexican a couple of days ago and is currently in direct negotiations with the Cruz Azul team to close the signature of the trainee in Santos de Torreón.
The first offer from the Greek team for Uriel was 3.5 million dollars, a figure immediately rejected by the La Noria team, however, the interest of Panathinaikos is so great that the Greek team faced the no from Cruz Azul and has put a second offer on the table from the team from the capital of the country, which implies a significant economic improvement and which will also be the last offer from the whole of the territory of the gods.
The final offer from the Greeks is for 5 million euros, an initial 600,000 for the payment of a loan for a period of 6 months and another 4.4 million for the payment of the transfer that would be obligatorily covered in the month of June. . In the same way, the European club offers Cruz Azul to keep 20% of Uriel’s letter thinking of a future sale. The player already has an agreement from his trenches with Panathinaikos and now all that remains is the decision of the sky-blue ones.
#Panathinaikos #final #offer #Uriel #Antuna
Leave a Reply