Euroleague working day 27 real Madrid Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos has become the first team to defeat Real Madrid at the Wizink Center in the Euroleague. Nobody, after 13 consecutive victories for the current champion, had managed to surprise them, but the Greek team, which came in third place, knocked down Madrid guided by a ferocious Mathias Lessort. The French center destroyed the white ring with a marvelous performance (26 points, seven rebounds and four assists) that led the Greek team to the door of a victory that Mitoglou and Sloukas sealed.

Ergin Ataman made a very accurate approach and as soon as Chus Mateo retired Campazzo and Tavares, with 22-13 for the whites, with the fans thinking about another victory, he took advantage of his moment to turn the game around with a streak that put him 11 points ahead (32-43). Real Madrid, bewildered by the success of Lessort and Nunn, began to give balls to their rival. Twelve losses in just 16 minutes that weighed down the brand new Copa del Rey champion.

More information

Mateo recovered his two pillars and in four minutes, as soon as he returned from the locker room, he overcame the nine-point deficit (50-50). But Panathinaikos continued with very serious work that allowed them to knock down the untouchable Real Madrid. Neither Lessort nor Nunn gave up against Tavares, Yabusele or Poirier. The two great references of the Greek team attacked the rim with great faith.

Real Madrid, more aggressive in defense, was able to start running and Musa gave a lot of air to his team's attack. But Panathinaikos never broke down. Grant, who had been overwhelmed by Campazzo in the first minutes, took the measure of the Argentine and that prevented Madrid from playing with the joy that characterizes it. In the final minutes, with Madrid harassing their opponent, making them feel uncomfortable, Panathinaikos found new offensive reinforcements with decisive baskets from Mitoglou and Sloukas that ended up knocking down the champion, who was even untouchable at the Wizink Center.

Valencia Basket, who played in Bologna, trailed Virtus the entire game and ended up suffering a new defeat (87-74) that complicates their chances of qualifying for the 'Play In'. The Italian team, which was on a downward trajectory in the Euroleague, benefited from the break for the Cups and the FIBA ​​windows and gave no option to Álex Mumbrú's team, which is very irregular in Europe, where it cannot achieve the defensive tone that has given him so many victories this season. In the last quarter, without Jones or Pangos, Virtue took a breath and sentenced Valencia Basket after a technical on Brandon Davies.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.