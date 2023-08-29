Challenge that is worth accessing the Champions League groups: it starts from the 2-1 won by Braga in Portugal

Champions League stars light up the Acropolis for a match that could bring Panathinaikos back to Europe that counts for the first time since 2015/16. To do so, however, the Greeks must overturn the 2-1 suffered in Portugal at the hands of Braga: the Olympic stadium in Athens is ready to put on the dress (naturally green) of the best occasions, with 70,000 souls ready to believe in the company . Panathinaikos-Braga is played on Tuesday 29 August: kick-off at 21.00.

PANATHINAIKOS-BRAGA: PREDICTION — Braga starts from an advantageous position, but home factor could give Panathinaikos the right push to try to overturn the first leg match and bring the Champions back to Athens. Two teams who score a lot face each other, but which on the other hand concede more than something in the defensive phase: Braga scored 5 goals in two league games, conceding 4, while Pao scrambled Volos 3-0 on the first day. The 1X + Multigol 2-5 combo could be the right choice: you play at 1.87 on Betway, 1.84 on Better and Goldbet, 1.83 on Sisal and 1.80 on Snai. See also The interview with Sandro Rosell and the highlights

QUOTES — The favor of the forecast on the main betting sites leans slightly on the side of Pao: the 1 mark is in fact on the blackboard at 2.45 on Sisal, Snai and Bet365, while the external hit of Braga pays 2.85 with Netbet and 2.80 with Snai and Novibet. The draw however, which would qualify the Portuguese for the Champions League, is played at 3.50 on Bet365 and 3.40 on Better and Goldbet. Probable, at least according to the bookies, that both teams will score: the Gol option is in fact on the blackboard at 1.73 on Bet365, 1.67 on Betfair and 1.65 on Planetwin and Snai, favorite over the No Gol which is played at 2.10 on Snai and Betfair and 2.06 on Planetwin.

August 28, 2023 (change August 28, 2023 | 18:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#PanathinaikosBraga #prediction #combo #Multigol