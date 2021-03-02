The two stumbles in three games of the Barça in Europe they have left the team of Jasikevicius still at the top of the standings, but in a much tighter situation. Panathinaikos (9-15) is not on paper one of the strongest rivals in the championship, but Jasikevicius does not trust: “As always, all parties in Athens They are complicated. At home they are very strong, they make things very uncomfortable for the rival because they have a lot of height”He commented. Furthermore, it is not clear that they can count on the regularity of Papapetoru (12’4 points per game) which is doubt due to a sprain. Who will be on the local side is Mario hezonja, recently booked with the consent of the Barça, which owns its rights in Europe