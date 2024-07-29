If you are looking for a new TV model for your living room, you are in the right place at the right time: today Amazon Italy offers the Panasonic TX-55MX800E TV on offer at an all-time low with an excellent 9% offallowing you to save over 50 euros compared to the median price seen recently. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.

The Panasonic TX-55MX800E TV is available on offer on Amazon for only 560 eurosagainst the 614.99 euros of the recent median price. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.