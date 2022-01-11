Following the Japanese government’s recommendations for companies to allow employees to opt for a four-day work week, Panasonic decided to pursue this vision for the well-being of its employees. According to the Nikkei newspaper, the company’s CEO, Yuki Kusumi, told an investor meeting that “we have to support the well-being of our employees”.

By allowing employees to opt for the third day off per week, the company also intends to encourage them to explore their personal interests, whether for volunteering or even side jobs and hobbies, as well as studying.

+ Army sets rules for vaccinated soldiers to return to work

Panasonic’s president says he intends to support greater diversity at work. It will also encourage more workers to do their work remotely.

According to a Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare statistic cited by Nikkei, only 8% of Japanese companies offered more than two days off per week in 2020. Yahoo Japan and Sompo Himawari Life Insurance were among the first to offer the reduced hours of an extra day in 2017, but for those who have children or the elderly to care for.

More and more companies are introducing the extra day off in the week, such as Shionogi, which is working on oral treatments for Covid-19. The third day allows workers more time to learn new techniques that allow them to explore new areas of business, such as wellness services.

Companies have also seen an increase in productivity after adopting four-day workweeks. In a survey by the University of Reading, cited by the publication, more than 60% of UK companies that adopted this measure had more productivity. Another example of benefits given concerns the electricity that Microsoft Japan saved when it tested the four-day week, with 90% of workers accepting the measure.

