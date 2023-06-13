Inside the new 2023 lineup of TVs panasonic the new models stand out in particular OLEDs who identify themselves as MZ2000, MZ1500 and MZ800endowed with remarkable technical features and can offer different choices for different users.

MZ800 OLED TV series is coming in June, MZ2000 and MZ1500 OLED TV series are coming in September 2023, while we look forward to hearing the prices precise as regards the Italian market.

The generic characteristics of these TVs present considerable progress, as also reported in the news on the Panasonic models of 2023, both on the multimedia front and on the specific gaming front. In addition to the various cinematic viewing modes, among which the “Filmmaker Mode”, Panasonic also introduces the new “True Game” mode which adopts a series of specific adjustments for video games.

Unveiled for the first time at CES, the MZ2000 TV represents Panasonic’s flagship OLED model for 2023, and is available in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes. These are TVs equipped with a state-of-the-art panel with Micro Lens Arrays and a bespoke multi-layered heat management system, capable of delivering remarkable brightness.

The OLED MZ1500 is a 4K TV very close to the higher model, available in 48, 55 and 65 inch sizes.

Panasonic OLED MZ1500

It features a Master OLED PRO panel with HCX Pro AI processor, capable of exploiting artificial intelligence to process the image. There is support for Dolby Vision IQ2 and HDR10+ Adaptive, as well as VRR and AMD Freesync Premium technologies for gaming, through HDMI 2.1 and refreshes up to 120Hz.

The MZ800 OLED line features 4K TVs with even smaller cuts and cheap: Models are available in 42, 48, 55 and 65 inches, equipped with 4K Color Engine Pro and support for HDRs such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG Photo. Here too we find viewing modes such as the Filmmaker Mode for cinematic content and the Game mode which sets the display to best accommodate the use of video games.